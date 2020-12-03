Religious Barista Sues Starbucks For Firing Her After She Refused To Wear Pride T-shirt

Articles

Betsy Fresse is a former barista from Hoboken, New Jersey, who used to work for Starbucks. She has now decided to file a lawsuit and sue Starbucks after claiming that she was fired because she refused to wear a rainbow Pride T-shirt because of religious reasons.

Fresse worked at a Starbucks location in Glen Ridge, and she claims that her manager reported her to the Starbucks ethics and compliance helpline after she refused to wear a rainbow Pride t-shirt as a part of her uniform for Pride month.

She, however, claims that Starbucks knew of her religious beliefs in advance, and she believes she was specifically targeted ‘because her religious beliefs prevented her’ from wearing the Pride t-shirt.

She also alleges that Starbucks contacted her to say ‘her comportment was not in compliance with Starbucks’ core values’ shortly after and fired her.

She went on to claim that she holds ‘no enmity toward individuals who ascribe to the LGBTQ lifestyle’, but she rejected the idea of gay marriage and an intimate relationship between two consenting individuals.

NBC News reported that Frasse harassed the coworkers who opted to wear the Pride t-shirt, and she also told them that ‘they need Jesus’.

According to Starbucks, Fresse’s claim is inaccurate, and they also claimed that no part of their dress code requires partners to wear any approved items other than the green apron.

