Trans Woman Who Kept Her Secret For 16 Years Finally Reveals She’d Been Born A Man To Her Fiance

Jamie Pandit is a 32-year-old woman from Toronto, Canada, that finally decided to tell her fiance that she’s a trans after a month of dating and ‘being intimate’. The woman has lived as a woman since she was 16, but had only revealed her past to her fiance recently. After years of bad experience in her teens, only her close family knew who she was in the past.

When she met her fiance Phil Silva on Bumble, the two hit it off instantly, and she knew that she wanted to reveal her past.

After a month of dating and already saying the 3 magical words, she got the courage and confessed to her fiance that she had not always presented herself as female.

Phil simply replied: “I see you for who you are. You’re a woman and you’re beautiful.”.

Jamie was over the moon when she heard him, and the couple is now engaged. Phil has continued to be as supportive as ever, and he helped Jamie to come put publicly on her YouTube channel.

Jamie said that she was living in anxiety every day before she told him about her past because she didn’t know how he will accept it.

“Nobody can prepare you for that scary moment, because you don’t know how they’ll react – but when I finally told him, I was so glad that I did.” – she noted.

Jamie knew that she’s trans from a young age, and she decided to have a fresh start at 17. She moved away from her home, family, and friends in Toronto, and began presenting as a woman all the time in London, Ontario.

She began her hormone therapy that year, but she never truly felt like a woman until she had her transition surgery in 2012, aged 24.

She then moved back to Toronto to be closer to her family, but most people had no idea who she was.

Jamie met Phil back in 2016, but she was very anxious about telling him about her past.

“I just had to keep telling myself there would be someone out there for me, although I didn’t believe it – until I met Phil.” – she said.

They went on a date, and they kept dating for a few weeks. They even said the L-word, and Phil invited her to spend a romantic weekend in New York with him. She decided to tell him about her past before the trip.

She told him her story, and he said that he sees her for who she is. She then started sobbing, and they’ve been inseparable ever after. Phil proposed to Jamie while on vacation in Italy last year, and they’re planning their wedding in 2021.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

