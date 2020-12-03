Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 17:58 Hits: 4

NHS doctor Ben Janaway has just released a video to tell us all the information about the Covid-19 vaccine and help debunk all the myths that surround it. Believe it or not, he managed to do it in less than a minute!

The Covid-19 vaccine is on the horizon, and many people are hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end. However, there are still some cautions when it comes to receivin the vaccine, although there’s a rigorous scientific process that every vaccine has to go through before it goes public.

So, let’s see what he says about the vaccine and all the myths and truths surrounding it.

The doctor first confirmed that we’re not going to get injected with the live virus. Vaccines are made of an inert form of the virus, so the body’s white cells can develop a natural immune response.

“When encountering a wild-type version of the virus, it breaks it down without any symptoms. This breaks the chain of infection and reduces losses- millions, in fact.” – he continued.

He also debunked the myth that vaccines can cause autism or Alzheimer’s.

He believes that the vaccine cannot harm you, and it’s all a myth.

However, he pointed out that while there’s no guarantee that the virus is safe, the chances that anything will go wrong with this vaccine are incredibly small.

Doctor Janaway explained that the actual risks of vaccines are a risk of anaphylactic reaction, and there’s also a small risk of local tissue damage due to putting a needle in someone. However, this is also very unlikely to happen.

So, there you have it. The coronavirus vaccine will (probably) be safe for everyone, and it might save the world!

The post Doctor Busts All The Coronavirus Vaccine Myths In One Minute appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/doctor-busts-all-the-coronavirus-vaccine-myths-in-one-minute/