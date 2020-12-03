The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trolls Try To Slam Sarah Fuller For Making Football History

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Sarah Fuller is a woman that made history last Sunday. She’s the first woman to ever play in a Power 5 college football conference game. She took the field as a kicker in the Commodores in their 41-0 loss to Missouri.

The ESPN reports that Fuller’s inclusion to the squad was necessitated because there were many male players who tested positive for the coronavirus. Her debut was a ‘designed squib kick that was downed without a return at the 35-yard line’.

Fuller’s appearance in the game was applauded by many, but some football fans compalined about her performance on Twitter and her inclusion in the game.

Twitter user The Volatile Mermaid compiled a list of some of the nastiest comments and shared it on twitter, and captioned it with: “The responses to a woman playing football with men are … predictable.”

Indeed, they are. Check out some of the worst responses to Fuller’s appearance below.

Trolls Try To Slam Sarah Fuller For Making Football History

Trolls Try To Slam Sarah Fuller For Making Football History

Trolls Try To Slam Sarah Fuller For Making Football History

Trolls Try To Slam Sarah Fuller For Making Football History

The fragile masculinity was present on other social media platforms as well:

Trolls Try To Slam Sarah Fuller For Making Football History

Trolls Try To Slam Sarah Fuller For Making Football History

It’s sad, really.

Fuller was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for her contributions, and she will be taking the field again this Saturday against the Bulldogs.

The post Trolls Try To Slam Sarah Fuller For Making Football History appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/trolls-try-to-slam-sarah-fuller-for-making-football-history/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version