The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Puberty blockers ruling: curbing trans rights or a victory for common sense?

Category: Sex Hits: 4

A highly anticipated judgement on Tuesday concluded children under 16 are unlikely to be mature enough to give informed consent

A landmark high court ruling has focused a spotlight on the work of the Gender Identity Development Service for Children and Adolescents (GIDS) at the Tavistock and Portman NHS trust in London.

The highly anticipated judgment on Tuesday concerned legal action taken by 23-year-old Keira Bell against the service – the only one of its kind for England and Wales.

Related: Elliot Page: star of Juno and X-Men announces he is transgender

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/dec/03/puberty-blockers-ruling-curbing-trans-rights-or-a-victory-for-common-sense-

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version