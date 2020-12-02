Hungary rightwing rulers downplay MEP 'gay orgy' scandal amid hypocrisy accusations

Articles

József Szájer has boasted of rewriting constitution to define marriage as heterosexual institution

Hungary’s rightwing ruling party has tried to brush off accusations of hypocrisy over a “gay orgy” scandal in Brussels, involving one of its inner circle, the MEP József Szájer.

The prime minister, Viktor Orbán, and his ruling Fidesz party have enacted a range of legislation infringing on LGBT rights in the past decade, and Szájer himself boasted of personally rewriting Hungary’s constitution to define marriage as a heterosexual institution in 2011.

