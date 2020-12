Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 15:00 Hits: 6

Screenshot

When footage of her vile slurs and outrageous conspiracy theories went viral, her only real comment on the issue was "I was attacked online."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/trump-supporter-caught-camera-shouting-anti-gay-slurs-claims-shes-real-victim/