Australian sport blasted for 'empty promises' over action on homophobia

‘We can’t keep ignoring this problem,’ says Ian Roberts

New studies reveal extent of problem across sport

Ian Roberts, the former rugby league player, has condemned Australia’s main sporting bodies for making “empty promises” to eliminate homophobia, as a collection of groundbreaking new studies reveal ongoing harm to young LGBTQ+ people in sport.

A special issue of international journal Sport Management Review released on Wednesday is devoted to LGBTQ+ issues and finds sports leaders have not upheld their responsibility to end discrimination.

