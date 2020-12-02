Australian sport blasted for 'empty promises' over action on homophobia

Category: Sex Hits: 6
Ian Roberts, the former rugby league player, has condemned Australia’s main sporting bodies for making “empty promises” to eliminate homophobia, as a collection of groundbreaking new studies reveal ongoing harm to young LGBTQ+ people in sport.
A special issue of international journal Sport Management Review released on Wednesday is devoted to LGBTQ+ issues and finds sports leaders have not upheld their responsibility to end discrimination.
