Australian sport blasted for 'empty promises' over action on homophobia

Category: Sex Hits: 6

  • ‘We can’t keep ignoring this problem,’ says Ian Roberts
  • New studies reveal extent of problem across sport

Ian Roberts, the former rugby league player, has condemned Australia’s main sporting bodies for making “empty promises” to eliminate homophobia, as a collection of groundbreaking new studies reveal ongoing harm to young LGBTQ+ people in sport.

A special issue of international journal Sport Management Review released on Wednesday is devoted to LGBTQ+ issues and finds sports leaders have not upheld their responsibility to end discrimination.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/dec/02/australian-sport-blasted-for-empty-promises-over-action-on-homophobia

