Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 16:05 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

An LGBTQ org said that Christian schools should be required to teach science. Evangelicals are flipping out.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/12/franklin-graham-warns-christians-biden-will-promote-science-godless-lgbtq-agenda/