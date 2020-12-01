Elliot Page: star of Juno and X-Men announces he is transgender

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020

Actor takes aim at transphobic politicians and ‘those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility’, saying they ‘have blood on [their] hands’



Elliot Page, who rose to fame as the lead in teen pregnancy comedy Juno as Ellen Page, has announced he is transgender.

“Hi friends,” he wrote on a variety of social media platforms, “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

I've been endlessly inspired by so many in trans community. Thank you for your courage

