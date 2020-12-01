White House Communications Team Will Be All-Female For The First Time Ever

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are working hard to make their transition to the White House, they’ve made an important announcement about who they’ve chosen to fill cabinet seats, advisory roles, and all the vital teams.

As reported, the White House communications team will be entirely staffed by women for the first time ever. Yes, you read that right. Biden and Harris chose only women to be a part of the White House communications team.
According to a White House press release, they’ve been working hard to make a ‘diverse, experienced, and talented’ team.

The team’s director will be Kate Bedingfield, who served under the Obama administration as the communications director of then-Vice President Joe Biden. Jen Psaki will serve as the White House Press Secretary.

Elizabeth Alexander, who was Biden’s press secretary during his time as Vice President, will also be a part of the team. Other members will include Ashley Etienne, Karine Jean-Pierre, Symone Sanders, and Pili Tobar.

Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris noted how important it is for the White House communications team to be trusted by Americans.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House. I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.” – said President-elect Joe Biden.

