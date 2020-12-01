Juno Actor Elliot Page Comes Out As Trans

Articles

Elliot Page, the Juno actor formerly known as Ellen Page, has confirmed that he’s trans.

Page is known for starring in the teenage movie Juno and the Netflix hit The Umbrella Academy. He also starred in Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece Inception. In a statement posted on social media, he said that he wants to share with the world that he’s trans, and his pronouns are he/they. His name is Elliot.

He noted that he’s lucky to be writing this and to have arrived at this place in his life.

Elliot expressed that it feels remarkable to finally love who he is and is able to pursue his authentic self.

He noted that he’s been inspired by many people in the trans community, and he thanked them for their courage, generosity, and ceaselessly working to make the world a more inclusive and compassionate place.

“I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.” – he further continued.

Although he felt joyous, he asked for ‘patience’ because he’s still scared of the invasiveness and the hate.

Elliot sent a message to all the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny their right to exist that enough is enough.

“I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks. I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.” – he concluded.

