Laverne Cox targeted by transphobic attack in Los Angeles

Orange is the New Black star speaks of shock, saying: ‘You’re not safe if you are a trans person’

Laverne Cox, a star of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, has spoken of her shock after she and a friend were targeted in a transphobic attack in Los Angeles.

In a 10-minute video posted on Instagram, Cox said she had been out for a walk with her friend when a man “aggressively” asked them for the time. As the friend was looking at their watch, Cox said the man asked her if she was a “guy or girl”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/30/laverne-cox-targeted-by-transphobic-attack-in-los-angeles

