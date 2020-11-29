First Trans State Senator Has The Perfect Response When Asked If She’s a Boy Or A Girl

Articles

Sarah McBride is the first openly trans state senator in the US. She was elected to serve as a state senator in Delaware after she won against Republican Steve Washington.

Her win means that she will be the highest-ranking openly trans official in the country.

Rather expectedly, McBride has been the target of numerous social media trolls that tried to undermine her. Although that didn’t stop her from her victory, there’s one tweet of her that recently went viral, and for all the right reasons.

Sarah McBride took it to Twitter on Monday to share an exchange she had with such an anti-trans troll. As it turns out, he asked her if she’s a boy or girl. Her response is worth 1000 words, and we’ll let you check it out for yourself.

Hope that clears things up. pic.twitter.com/6JjBjG4QAO — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 23, 2020

When the troll asked McBride if she’s a boy or a girl, she had the perfect response: She’s a senator!

Expectedly, thousands of people reacted to her tweet, and you can check out some of the best responses for yourself below.

Sarah goes by sen/ator pronouns. — ©laire nline⁺✧ (@ClaireOfTheRace) November 23, 2020

Unbelievable class and restraint by blocking the sender’s name. You had every right not to, but you chose the high road. Thank you for the example you are setting. — Paul Henderson (@Paulie3323) November 23, 2020

Gender of the day: senator — Mama Moose (@MamaMoose_Be) November 23, 2020

