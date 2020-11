Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 18 November 2020 19:07 Hits: 1

SEOUL – A growing number of South Korean women are training to be morticians, a field from which they had long been excluded, amid changing views on gender roles and a rising preference for women’s bodies to be handled by women. With recent deaths of female celebrities and prominent figures, as well as growing scrutiny...

Read more https://nypost.com/2020/11/18/more-female-morticians-in-south-korea-as-taboo-fades/