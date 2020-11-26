The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

BBC's Ben Hunte says he received abuse after tweet by Laurence Fox

LGBT correspondent said he and his family were sent racist and homophobic abuse after actor’s post

The BBC’s LGBT correspondent said he and his family have been targeted with racist and homophobic abuse after the actor Laurence Fox tweeted about him.

Ben Hunte said he would “let the police take over” dealing with the incident.

My family and I have been sent racist and homophobic abuse following the below screenshot of me being posted. I am fine - but I will let the police take over. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Bw8GMfeMOH

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/nov/26/bbcs-ben-hunte-says-he-received-abuse-after-tweet-by-laurence-fox

