Ellie Abbie ( Ellie’s Dead Aunt) review – delightful and distinctive queer romcom

Monica Zanetti’s new film is distinctively Australian without being annoying about it, steering clear of tropes – and bringing some big laughs

There are two love stories in Monica Zanetti’s queer teen romcom, Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt).

One, of course, is the budding romance between Sydney high schoolers Ellie and Abbie. The other is the intergenerational affection, respect and solidarity that develops between these teenagers and the queers that came before them – in particular, Ellie’s lesbian aunt Tara, who died in the 80s long before Ellie was born. The two narratives wind around each other in a sweet and daggy double helix.

