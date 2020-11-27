China's LGBTQ+ community seize census chance to stand up and be counted

Category: Sex Hits: 5
The once-in-a-decade population survey has enabled same-sex couples to register their status
China’s LGBTQ+ community has seized a once-in-a-decade chance to be counted with the launch of the nationwide government census.
More than seven million workers have been going door to door across China this month, on a mission to capture the demographic changes among its 1.4 billion people. Guangzhou-based LGBTQ+ Rights Advocacy China is calling on same sex couples to declare the status of their relationship. The campaign, under the tag line, “they are not my roommate, they are my partner,” aims to get Chinese policymakers to pay attention to their community.
Related: How globalisation has transformed the fight for LGBTQ+ rights
Related: Four years, two continents: a gay Chinese couple's journey for a surrogate sonContinue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/27/chinas-lgbtq-community-seize-census-chance-to-stand-up-and-be-counted