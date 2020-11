Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 16:00 Hits: 3

Starbucks.ca

Starbucks handed out Pride t-shirts, and now she's suing because the shirt she didn't have to wear would "show her advocacy of a lifestyle in direct contradiction to her religious beliefs."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/11/barista-fired-telling-coworkers-need-jesus-wear-pride-t-shirt-shes-suing/