Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 20:00 Hits: 6

composite: Shutterstock/Netflix

"He should pardon the Thanksgiving turkey. He should pardon everyone, from himself to his administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/11/rep-matt-gaetz-calls-donald-trump-pardon-tiger-king-joe-exotic-libs/