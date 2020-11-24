Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 13:17 Hits: 7

A group of Japanese students has submitted a petition to Japan’s Justice Ministry in which they ask for the country to raise the age of consent from 13 to 16.

The petition has since been signed by more than 40,000 students in just 2 days. It was submitted directly to Japan’s Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

Japan is one of the few countries in the world to have such a low age of consent, and most definitely the only developed country to do so.

The Japanese petition has more than 40k signatures at the time of writing, and it’s expected to rise to more than 50,000 signatures by the end of the day. This is what the petition reads (translated from Japanese):

“Imagine when you were 13 years old. What if your child was 13 years old? Think of your 13-year-old brother or sister. Can the 13-year-old show a Yes or No intention for intimate activity? Speaking of 13 years old, he is still a child and has little knowledge of sexuality.”

“The age of consent is the minimum age of consent for intimate activity. Therefore, in Japan, when nonconsensual intimate activity is performed, if the victim is 13 years old or older, the victim must prove “there was assault/intimidation” and “how much he resisted”.

Even if an adult cannot deny sexual activity, it will not be treated as a criminal offense unless it can be proved that there was assault or intimidation.” – it continues.

The petition was started by a group named Your Voice Matters who later took it to social media to thank the thousands of people that signed it. They wrote that they’re extremely thankful for all the support the campaign has received so far and the will to protect the children in Japan.

The post Almost 50,000 Japanese Students Sign Petition To Raise Age of Consent From 13 to 16 appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/almost-50000-japanese-students-sign-petition-to-raise-age-of-consent-from-13-to-16/