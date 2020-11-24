Nurse’s Devastating Before-And-After Pandemic Photo Show The Reality Of Treating Covid Patients For Months

Articles

There have been more than 12.5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, and they resulted in 258,000 people not being with us anymore.

Nurses and doctors have been working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic, and a Tennessee nurse recently decided to share a truly eye-opening before and after photos of the impact these last eight months have had on her.

She’s just one of the thousands medical workers that are continuously working on the front lines of the pandemic. We see the statistics of people infected with the virus every day, but we rarely hear anything about the people that save countless lives working on the wards over the past year.

This is the tweet Kathryn shared:

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/cg32Tu7v0B — kathedrals (@kathryniveyy) November 22, 2020

Kathryn’s initial tweet was liked almost 1 million times, and thousands of people reshared it.

The 27-year-old nurse told Metro about her experience treating Covid-19 patients after her tweet went viral. The first photo shows her just after she graduated, and the second photo showed her at the end of her shift.

Her cycle consists of three 12-and-a-half hour shifts and three days off.

Covid is a brutal disease and I wouldn’t wish the worst of it on my worst enemy. Please understand that you aren’t just protecting yourself, you are protecting the people around you. — kathedrals (@kathryniveyy) November 23, 2020

