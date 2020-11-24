Victoria to ban 'abhorrent' practice of gay or gender conversion therapy

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 09:53 Hits: 13

Government says legislation being introduced on Wednesday sends clear message that no one is ‘broken’ because of their sexuality or gender identity



The Victorian government will introduce legislation to outlaw conversion therapy seeking to change someone’s sexuality or gender identity, with fines of close to $10,000 or up to 10 years in jail.

The Change or Suppression (Conversion) Practices Prohibition Bill 2020, to be introduced on Wednesday, will empower the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission to investigate reports of conversion therapy practices.

