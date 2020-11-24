How can you be LGBTQ+ at an evangelical university? In secret

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 09:00 Hits: 12

Students at Liberty University have to sign an honor code, which describes accepted and forbidden behavior – and LGBTQ students fear they have to remain in the shadows to graduate

It took one weekend to leave Tessa Russell truly exposed.

On 6 April 2019, her girlfriend Ash Ables traveled to Liberty University in central Virginia to surprise her. They had been dating for four months, but it was her first time visiting Russell on campus.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/24/lgbtq-evangelical-christian-liberty-university