Trump set to pick Amy Coney Barrett for supreme court, stoking liberal backlash

Donald Trump’s expected pick for America’s highest court, Amy Coney Barrett, is an “ideological fanatic” who threatens abortion rights, healthcare and the environment, activists warned as the White House unveiling of the president’s third supreme court pick approached.

The idea that Amy Coney Barrett could replace RBG on the supreme court is an insult to RBG’s life and legacy

We have confidence that she will fairly apply the law and constitution, which includes protecting our unborn children

