Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 09:28 Hits: 5

Although many companies have promised that they’ll introduce more inclusivity and diversity in their business, only a few have managed to honor their word, and Hallmark Channel is one of them.

The channel recently debuted their first gay wedding in the August release of Wedding Every Weekend, and they’ve now announced a new Christmas movie that will feature a gay couple that looks to adopt their first child.

Michelle Vicary, the executive vice president of programming for Crown Media Family Network revealed recently who the main protagonists of the new film, and we believe they’ll wark your hearts.

The title of the movie is The Christmas House, and it will star star Jonathan Bennett and Robert Buckley – known for his role in One Hill Tree.

Representation matters! First Walmart gets a gay couple for an ad, and now we’re taking over Hallmark Channel. Love it. https://t.co/gBnz2KuaEg — Brandon De Hoyos (@BrandonABC13) September 24, 2020

Vicary said in the statement that their Christmas table is bigger and more welcoming than ever, and this year they’ll put emphasis on diversity and representation of different families and narratives.

“Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings and seasonal traditions — a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year.”

Hallmark has successfully shut down all the criticism people had put on them for not featuring an LGBT person in a leading role.

The post Christmas Movie Featuring A Gay Couple’s First Child Adoption Announced By Hallmark appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/christmas-movie-featuring-a-gay-couples-first-child-adoption-announced-by-hallmark/