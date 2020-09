Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 14:03 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

Graham said his Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison, raised $6 million in the 72 hours after Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/09/republican-sen-lindsey-graham-begging-help-hate-guts/