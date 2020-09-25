The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Government issues gender identity guidance for teachers in England

Category: Sex Hits: 5

Pupils must not be told they might be a different gender based on personality or clothes

Teachers should not tell children that they might be a different gender based on their personality or the clothes they want to wear, new guidance from the Department for Education states.

The guidance, published on Thursday, notes teachers in England must not “reinforce harmful stereotypes” and resources used to discuss topics involving gender and biological sex should be “age-appropriate and evidence based”.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/education/2020/sep/25/government-issues-gender-identity-guidance-for-teachers-in-england

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version