Government issues gender identity guidance for teachers in England

Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

Pupils must not be told they might be a different gender based on personality or clothes

Teachers should not tell children that they might be a different gender based on their personality or the clothes they want to wear, new guidance from the Department for Education states.

The guidance, published on Thursday, notes teachers in England must not “reinforce harmful stereotypes” and resources used to discuss topics involving gender and biological sex should be “age-appropriate and evidence based”.

