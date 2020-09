Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 14:56 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

57 countries - including Saudi Arabia and Poland - signed on to the U.S.'s "premise that too many people, particularly LGBTQ people and women, are asserting their rights."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/09/trump-administration-pushes-anti-lgbtq-religious-freedom-un-european-countries-boycott/