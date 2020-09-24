The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Matt Bomer: 'If Dad was really on fire for the Lord, you knew the hammer would come down'

Category: Sex Hits: 4

The actor on growing up gay in bible belt Texas, what his new film says about the progress of LGBTQ+ rights – and what he learned from his son coming out as straight

Matt Bomer looks too good to be true: zinging blue eyes, dark shirt partially unbuttoned, glossy black hair a mere kiss-curl away from Christopher Reeve-era Superman. The 42-year-old actor even has a sunny disposition, despite it being not yet 10am in Los Angeles. He is video-calling from the bright attic room of the home he shares with his husband, the Hollywood publicist Simon Halls, and their three sons; a rubber plant yoo-hoos over his shoulder. Presumably, Bomer just tumbled out of bed looking that way and plonked himself in front of the webcam. “I wish,” he smiles, exuding the faintly weary graciousness of someone whose appearance has been attracting comment since long before he was named sexiest man on TV in 2011. “I’ve already been up a while, making breakfast, getting the kids settled into ‘Zoom school’ and trying to get my meditation in.”

That reference to meditation can’t help but call to mind the Oprah-quoting, reiki-practising stripper Ken, whom he played in the two Magic Mike movies. “I don’t really know if I use the same meditation techniques that Ken does,” he laughs. “But I think there was definitely something about me there which Reid [Carlin, the screenwriter] was riffing on.”

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/sep/24/matt-bomer-if-dad-was-really-on-fire-for-the-lord-you-knew-the-hammer-would-come-down

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version