Bill That Would Punish Schools For Letting Trans Girls Play Sports Introduced By GOP Senator

In an almost unbelievable statement, corrupt Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler introduced a legislation that would revoke federal funding from public schools that allow trans girls to play high school sports. The bill is named ‘Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2020’ and it was introduced by Loeffler with the help of fellow anti-LGBTQ+ Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn, Mike Lee, Tom Cotton, and James Lankford. The law would change the existing law and have two additions:

“It shall be a violation… for a recipient of Federal funds who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose gender is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls. For purposes of this subsection, gender shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

The law has been designed to make sure that trans girls don’t have it easy and it treats them as if they don’t exist. It implies that they’re making it all up just to win a medal at a track meet, and it’s clear that Republicans don’t want trans people playing sports.

Loeffler is running in a special election this November against Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock.

