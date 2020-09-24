Republican Congress Candidate Tries To Insult Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Intelligence

Articles

House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has just delivered a very swift burn to the Republicans running for Congress after one of them insulted her intelligence.

Marjorie Taylor Greene run for Georgia’s 14th district and she describes herself as being “100% pro-life and pro-Trump”, and she took it to Twitter to insult Ocasio-Cortez. This is what she wrote:

As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman @AOC. She has single handily put an end to all “dumb blonde” jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice! — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress (@mtgreenee) September 20, 2020

AOC couldn’t just hold back and listen to this b-s, so she responded by pointing out the spelling error Greene made.

She wrote that Mrs. Greene seems to have trouble spelling her own insults correctly, and she corrected her use of the word ‘single-handedly’.

Don’t worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better. You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly. Next time try “single-handedly,” it’ll work better. Good luck writing legislation! https://t.co/y33JXVfxDc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 21, 2020

Greene thought that she’ll get away by writing that ‘no one cares about typos’, and she offended AOC once again by saying her Marxist GND will destroy millions of jobs.

AOC didn’t waste any more time responding to this nonsense, as this isn’t the first time that some Republican has tried to offend her.

Even Trump himself said during an interview that AOC was a ‘poor student’ and ‘she’s not even a smart person’. Well, I think she’s proven her intelligence many times, and I really hope she will become the President of the United States one day!

