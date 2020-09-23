Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 19:03 Hits: 5

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who had served on the US Supreme Court since 1993, left us after she lost her battle with pancreas cancer.

RBG had a massive impact on women’s rights and minorities in the US, and millions of people mourned her loss.

Thankfully, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will get to make history once again, as she will become the first woman in history to lie in state in the US Capitol.

Her body will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, and people will be able to pay their respects over the two day period.

Her body will be moved to the National Statuary Hall on Friday.

Although lying in the state used to be reserved only for distinguished government officials and military officers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the event on Monday.

This is what the statement released by Pelosi’s office wrote:

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated for the United States Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton on June 14, 1993 and took her seat on August 10, 1993. Ginsburg first drew national attention for her work successfully litigating sex discrimination cases in the 1970s. As an Associate Justice for more than 27 years, Ginsburg was a leading voice for equality on the Court and across the country. Justice Ginsurg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children. Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage. Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.”

The post Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be The First Woman In History To Lie In US Capitol appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/ruth-bader-ginsburg-will-be-the-first-woman-in-history-to-lie-in-us-capitol/