Medical diagnosis will still be required in England and Wales after consultation on 2004 Gender Recognition Act

Plans to allow people to officially change gender without a medical diagnosis are not being adopted by Downing Street, which is instead cutting the cost of applying for a gender recognition certificate as part of moves to revamp the process.

In a written ministerial statement setting out the government’s long-delayed response to the 2004 Gender Recognition Act consultation, the women and equalities minister, Liz Truss, said the act struck the correct balance, “in that there are proper checks and balances in the system and also support for people who want to change their legal sex”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/sep/22/uk-government-drops-gender-self-identification-plan-for-trans-people