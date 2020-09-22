The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Christian not sacked by UK school for LGBTQ+ 'beliefs', tribunal hears

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Kristie Higgs dismissed after sharing social media posts about relationship education

A secondary school headteacher has denied that a member of staff was suspended because she was a Christian who raised concerns about teaching young children about LGBTQ+ relationships, an tribunal has heard.

Kristie Higgs, 44, was dismissed for gross misconduct by Farmor’s school in Fairford, Gloucestershire, last year after sharing and commenting on social media posts about relationship education.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/education/2020/sep/22/christian-not-sacked-by-uk-school-for-lgbtq-beliefs-tribunal-hears

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version