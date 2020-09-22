Christian not sacked by UK school for LGBTQ+ 'beliefs', tribunal hears

Articles

Category: Sex

Kristie Higgs dismissed after sharing social media posts about relationship education



A secondary school headteacher has denied that a member of staff was suspended because she was a Christian who raised concerns about teaching young children about LGBTQ+ relationships, an tribunal has heard.

Kristie Higgs, 44, was dismissed for gross misconduct by Farmor’s school in Fairford, Gloucestershire, last year after sharing and commenting on social media posts about relationship education.

