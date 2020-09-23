I never really came out as bisexual, and the invisibility can sting | Matilda Boseley

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Being part of the LGBTQ+ community has never really felt like something within my grasp

I never really had to come out as bisexual, because honestly, it just never came up.

I’ve dated women before, and told a handful of my friends and my immediate family, so it’s not like it’s a secret, but my only two long-term relationships have been with men, so most people just assume I’m straight. (In fairness, the frilly dresses and obsession with Timothée Chalamet probably lure people into a false sense of heterosexuality as well.) It’s often easier just not to correct them.

