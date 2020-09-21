Woman fights sacking for objecting to son's LGBTQ+ classes

Articles

Kristie Higgs tells tribunal in Bristol she was defending ‘Bible truth’ against ‘harmful doctrines’

A woman sacked from her job as a school assistant after flagging up concerns about the teaching of LGBTQ+ rights has told a tribunal it was her Christian duty to speak out to defend the “Bible truth”.

Kristie Higgs, 44, was dismissed for gross misconduct by the state secondary school where she worked in 2019 after sharing and commenting on social media posts about relationship education proposed for the primary school of one of her sons.

