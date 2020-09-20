Stonewall to continue trans campaign for right to change birth certificates

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 14:57 Hits: 2

LGBT charity makes statement after reports ministers are planning to drop proposal



Stonewall says it will continue to campaign for the right of trans people to change their birth certificates without a medical diagnosis, after reports that ministers plan to drop the proposal.

A spokesperson for the LGBT rights charity said: “We continue to campaign for a de-medicalised, streamlined system of legal gender recognition based on self-determination.”

Related: What happens when your partner comes out as trans?

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/sep/20/stonewall-continue-trans-campaign-right-change-birth-certificates