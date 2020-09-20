The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stonewall to continue trans campaign for right to change birth certificates

LGBT charity makes statement after reports ministers are planning to drop proposal

Stonewall says it will continue to campaign for the right of trans people to change their birth certificates without a medical diagnosis, after reports that ministers plan to drop the proposal.

A spokesperson for the LGBT rights charity said: “We continue to campaign for a de-medicalised, streamlined system of legal gender recognition based on self-determination.”

