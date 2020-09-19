Bernardine Evaristo: living as a lesbian made me stronger

Category: Sex Hits: 6
Booker prize winner recalls angry decade as part of ‘counter-cultural, black womanist’ community
Bernadine Evaristo, the first black woman to win the Booker prize and a co-founder of Britain’s first black theatre company, has spoken of an angry, lesbian period she went through in the 1980s and of a decade spent living in a “black womanist” community.
Although she looks back on it now as “fun”, at the time she was “very angry as a woman”, she says.
The onus is always put on us, the people who have been shut out, to find a way in
