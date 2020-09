Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 02:53 Hits: 4

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a daughter of Brooklyn, a child of middle-class Jewish immigrants. She attended James Madison High School, named after our fourth president, one of the principal authors of the Constitution. A Virginian, Madison was a white male whose father gave him one of his slaves as a manservant to attend him when...

Read more https://nypost.com/2020/09/19/ruth-bader-ginsburg-left-an-indelible-mark-on-the-law/