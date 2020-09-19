The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What happens when your partner comes out as trans?

Five people who stayed close talk about navigating a seismic shift in their relationship, plus their partners on how it was for them

Tom Gaebel, 54, is engaged to AllieVelasquez, 41. The couple live in Los Angeles.

Before Allie transitioned, she was afraid of public displays of affection. Now we hold hands everywhere we go

My partner came out on Facebook. I didn’t have a lot of support. People just assumed I’d be OK

There were stages of acceptance. I found it difficult when Jane had therapy to feminise her voice

My family’s story gives others hope

In many ways, I also came out. I’m not afraid to ask for what I want any more. I have a very honest life

