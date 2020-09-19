The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Vote like your life depends on it': Pete Buttigieg's message to LGBTQ youth

The breakout star of the Democratic primary is all in for Joe Biden as the race against Donald Trump nears the final straight

For Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay candidate to win a presidential primary or caucus, the threat of a second Trump term is both political and deeply personal.

Donald Trump has claimed to be a staunch supporter of LGBTQ rights but he has sought to undermine them through the courts. His vice-president, Mike Pence, has long opposed same-sex marriage.

I’m mindful every day that my marriage exists by the grace of one vote on our supreme court

I’m very excited about the diversity of the administration that I know Joe Biden is committed to building

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/sep/18/pete-buttigieg-interview-joe-biden-donald-trump-lgbtq-gay-rights

