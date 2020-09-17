The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Andy Murray backs calls to remove Margaret Court's name from tennis arena

  • Values at odds with ‘what tennis stands for’
  • Court opposes same-sex marriage and trans athletes

Andy Murray thinks the Australian Open should consider removing Margaret Court’s name from the arena at Melbourne Park as he says the multiple grand slam champion’s values are at odds with what tennis stands for.

The 78-year-old Court, who holds the all-time record of 24 major singles titles, has been heavily criticised for voicing her religious-based opposition to same-sex marriage and transgender athletes.

Related: Margaret Court claims discrimination after treatment by Tennis Australia

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/sep/17/andy-murray-backs-calls-to-remove-margaret-courts-name-from-tennis-arena

