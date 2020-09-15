Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 06:00 Hits: 5

The Pop Idol winner writes with humour and passion about homophobia’s impact on his life

On a Saturday night in February 2002, 14 million people watched a 23-year-old gay man win a TV pop contest. His sexuality was known to friends and family, but not the wider world yet. It soon would be.

The Mail on Sunday had told Will Young they would reveal it, whatever he thought. It had already run a piece suggesting he’d soon be “whooping it up… at one of Elton John and his lover David Furnish’s intimate little all-star soirees”, adding a “colourful rumour” about Young’s school friends being involved in the “homosexual intimidation of younger boys”. Young didn’t sue, which remains one of his “biggest regrets”, he writes. “I chose my career over the chance of being massacred.”

'Imagine being born into a world where, from the beginning, your true nature is under attack'

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/sep/15/to-be-a-gay-man-by-will-young-out-and-proud