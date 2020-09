Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 19:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

After being ordered by a judge to publicly apologize to a transgender woman she had repeatedly slurred, the woman made sure to like every anti-trans comment posted in response.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/09/anti-trans-feminist-activist-fined-10000-liking-facebook-comments/