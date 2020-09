Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 13:05 Hits: 5

Screenshot/Twitter

The billboard supported J.K. Rowling for her anti-transgender comments - but not for long.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/09/%E2%9D%A4%EF%B8%8Fjk-rowling-billboard-vandalized-removed-hours-went/