Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 18:00 Hits: 6

Screenshot / YouTube

"Culturally, psychologically, economically, politically – gays and lesbians are discriminated against. They don't need me, but... they like me!"

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/09/jane-fonda-supported-lgbtq-rights-powerful-1979-interview/