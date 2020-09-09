The Oscars' new diversity rules are all well and good, but will they make any difference? | Steve Rose

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

The Academy has made a set of rules for best picture nominees that almost every film already meets. So will they lead to any actual change?

Here’s a quiz for cinephiles: think of a movie that wouldn’t have won best picture under the Academy’s new representation and inclusion standards. Under the new regulations, which will come into effect for the 2025 Oscars, entries for best picture must satisfy two of four criteria to be eligible. The headline criterion is on-screen representation: at least one lead character in the movie must be from “an underrepresented racial or ethnic group”; at least 30% of the general ensemble cast must be from at least two underrepresented groups (women, racial, ethnic, LGBTQ+, or people with disabilities); or the movie’s subject must concern one of those groups.

