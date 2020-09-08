Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 09:22 Hits: 1

EHRC commissioned research in 2019 about the British public’s attitudes to transgender people. Data from NatCen’s British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey suggests that public attitudes to transgender people are broadly positive. However, people’s attitudes are more nuanced in specific situations and according to demographic characteristics. The research covers: personal feelings and prejudice towards transgender people attitudes to transgender people …

Continue reading "Equality and Human Rights Commission research: Attitudes to transgender people"

The post Equality and Human Rights Commission research: Attitudes to transgender people appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/equality-and-human-rights-commission-attitudes-to-transgender-people/