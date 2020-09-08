Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 09:40 Hits: 1

The Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Enhanced Dataset (SCCI 2026) is a repository for individual level data collected by healthcare providers in England, including acute hospital providers, mental health providers and GP practices. The Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Enhanced Dataset (SCCI 2026) supports the Department of Health’s FGM Prevention Programme by presenting a national picture of …

Continue reading "NHS Digital: Female Genital Mutilation Dataset, April – June 2020"

The post NHS Digital: Female Genital Mutilation Dataset, April – June 2020 appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/nhs-digital-female-genital-mutilation-dataset-april-june-2020/